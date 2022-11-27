Glass Onion Is Expected To Gross $15 Million In Its One-Week Theatrical Preview

Even after the major box office success of Rian Johnson's whodunnit "Knives Out," it was shocking to see Netflix dish out hundreds of millions of dollars to secure two additional sequels for their streaming platform. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story," despite its relatively modest release, is proving that the murder mystery series is still a contender at the box office. As reported by Variety, "Glass Onion" is looking at approximately $15 million in ticket sales during its week-long theatrical run. Netflix doesn't share official box office numbers, but if Variety's sources are to be believed, "Glass Onion" definitely proves that moviegoers are clamoring for more Benoit Blanc mystery-solving.

According to informed estimates by Variety, over the Thanksgiving holiday "Glass Onion" earned over $13 million in 600 theaters, or an average of $19,000 per theater. The film will certainly bring in more as the days continue, and despite playing in six times less as many theaters, placed third behind "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Disney's "Strange World." The success of "Glass Onion" is unsurprising, and it's odd that Netflix hasn't already realized the potential to double-dip and make greater profits by allowing its exclusive releases a longer life in the theatrical market before pivoting to streaming.

"Glass Onion" is also the first Netflix film to play in America's three dominant theatrical chains — AMC Theaters, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas. This is a huge change, as AMC and Regal have previously declined Netflix titles in response to their refusal to agree to a standard theatrical window. Yet, the power of Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, and an undeniably phenomenal cast could not be denied, and the two made an exception for the film. (Besides, in the wake of the pandemic, theatrical release windows aren't what they once were.)