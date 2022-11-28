Jordan Peele Fans Can Experience Even More Horror With His New Podcast Quiet Part Loud

It's a busy world and people don't always have time to read anymore — or watch movies, apparently, since we're just coming off the worst Thanksgiving weekend in box-office history. But what if you could somehow combine the storytelling sensibilities of Jordan Peele with those of a fiction podcast, perfect for those who like to multitask? The answer is "Quiet Part Loud," a new 12-episode podcast starring Tony Award-winning actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts.

Co-produced by Gimlet Media and Peele's own Monkeypaw Productions, "Quiet Part Loud" dropped its full episode order in bulk on Spotify earlier this month. Peele acts as an executive producer for the series with Win Rosenfeld and Mimi O'Donnell, the latter of whom serves as director. The plot, per the official synopsis, involves a "disgraced radio host" who seeks to reinvent himself "by chronicling the cold-case disappearance of several Muslim teens from Staten Island — a group he himself disparaged — in the wake of 9/11." Yet he "soon discovers this is no ordinary hate crime, as his ill-considered investigations bring him face-to-face with an ancient American evil that's ready to offer him a monstrous bargain."

In a recent interview with Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert, Peele discussed the appeal of the podcast realm for him and Monkeypaw, saying, "It's super cool, super scary, and it really kind of has engaged me with what's possible in the audio space more." He called "Quiet Part Loud" a topical "horror story that feels like it needs to be told through this medium because it's about sound."