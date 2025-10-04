Taylor Sheridan And Tyler Perry Had An Unexpected Collaboration In A 2021 Action Movie

If there's anyone as alarmingly prolific as Taylor Sheridan, it's surely Tyler Perry. Both have established impressive TV empires, with Perry having also established himself as a movie-making machine, amassing a reported $1 billion in the process. Sheridan, meanwhile, might not have quite the same expansive big screen output (though the films he's written and directed are some of the best of the last decade), but he's been especially busy building his TV kingdom, at the center of which sat the gargantuan hit "Yellowstone" before it ended with its controversial fifth season. As such, these two show business titans were surely destined to meet at some point, and it turns out they did in a 2021 action-thriller.

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" was directed by Sheridan, who also co-wrote it with fellow scribes Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. The film is based on Koryta's novel of the same name and stars Angelina Jolie as Montana smokejumper Hannah Faber. What's a smokejumper? Well, it's a firefighting specialist trained to handle wildfires by parachuting right into a blaze to handle the flames before they get out of hand. In "Those Who Wish Me Dead," a young boy named Connor (Finn Little) goes on the run after his father is murdered by father-son assassins Jack (Aidan Gillen) and Patrick (Nicholas Hoult). Hannah soon finds the youngster wandering in the wilderness and takes him back to her fire lookout tower. Unfortunately, the assassins want Connor dead and start a forest fire to distract the police, forcing Hannah to protect her new charge at all costs while dealing with a huge conflagration.

Though it wasn't Sheridan's finest film, "Those Who Wish Me Dead" was, as /Film's Chris Evangelista surmised in his review, refreshingly simple if forgettable. Where does Perry come in? Well, he only makes a cameo, but he does a decent enough job projecting a menacing aura as Arthur, a mysterious suited man who's involved in some dodgy criminal dealings.