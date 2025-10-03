Paramount's Canceled Sci-Fi Series Blows Up Netflix's Top Charts

If a premium "Halo" series had debuted at a time when hordes of teenagers were dual wielding Needlers on Xboxes around the world, it might have been a mega-hit. When such a show did arrive on Paramount+ in 2022, however, the reaction wasn't quite as big as it could have been. Now, the sci-fi series is enjoying a reprieve courtesy of Netflix, with viewers sending the show into the top 10 streaming charts just one day after it hit the platform.

After enduring development hell for some time, "Halo" finally entered production in 2019, only for post-production to be scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first season finally debuted in March 2022, with nine episodes hitting Paramount+ before a second season arrived in February 2024. Unfortunately, Paramount canceled "Halo" in July of that year.

While the reviews were actually pretty good, it still seemed like somewhat of an anticlimax for a series based on what has surely become an iconic video game franchise. Despite the show faring well enough (it set a viewership record for Paramount+ when it first arrived), it felt as though "Halo" as a property deserved more, especially after it was axed. Of course, it didn't help that Paramount+ was and remains a relatively small streamer in terms of its subscriber numbers, and with the show sitting in development hell for years, it wasn't as if it debuted at the height of "Halo" hype. Thankfully, Netflix is doing what it can to give "Halo" a second life.