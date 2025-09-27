Netflix Users Are Obsessed With A Hereditary Star's New Psychological Thriller Series

It's a good day to be a Toni Collette fan: she stars in a new miniseries, "Wayward," which was released on Netflix Wednesday. The series stars Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey, a young police officer investigating some mysterious happenings in a small town. It also stars Collette as Evelyn, the women who is almost certainly causing all those mysterious happenings. In the trailer alone Collette is already unsettling, but you'll have to watch the show to understand how strange she gets.

The series currently has a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, about the same as Netflix's breakout miniseries "Sirens" from earlier this year. It's been praised by fans for Collette's intense performance, and for its multiple LGBTQ+ cast members and characters. Alex Dempsey, the series' main character, is a trans man written with all the depth and focus you'd expect of a cis male lead. It's a fresh choice for any TV show, but it's especially nice to see from Netflix, a streaming platform that hasn't always done right by the trans community over the years.

"Wayward on netflix was so good [I] binged the whole thing lol," wrote one X user the day after the series dropped. Over on Bluesky, author Anna Kirtlan had a lot of love for the show's 2003 setting: "Came for Toni Collette being creepy AF, staying for the nostalgia." Film critic David Opie posted on X, "As someone who'd happily join a cult led by Toni Collette, I really enjoyed #Wayward." He noted the show was "a little uneven," but praised its "great twists," "weirdo vibe," and its "very strong cast."