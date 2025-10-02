2025's Funniest Movie Is Finding A New Audience On Paramount+

Finding great studio comedies over the past five years have become something of an anomaly. It's not exactly a mark on the films themselves. Theatrically released comedies aren't prioritized as much as they once were, with most of the genre's fare going straight to streaming. The landscape is a much different place than it once was, so it only made me even more excited when Paramount Pictures seemed committed to not only giving "The Naked Gun" a big theatrical run but also a hilarious marketing campaign to go along with it. It paid off, too; in addition to raking in over $100 million at the global box office, Akiva Schaffer's legacy sequel to the 1988 comedy of the same name is arguably the funniest movie of 2025 so far.

/Film's Ethan Anderton praised "The Naked Gun" for giving him the biggest, hardest, and silliest laughs in years in his review. It's truly a relentlessly funny comedy, with wall to wall gags that never seem to give you a moment to breathe before moving onto the next one. There's an actual framework to build the jokes upon as well, with Liam Neeson's Frank Drebin Jr. tasked with investigating a murder linked to a bigger conspiracy concerning a sneakingly evil tech company. But even when it settles into laying the literal P.L.O.T. foundation, "The Naked Gun" will launch hilarious lines of dialogue in the vein of "like an idiot's Finnish jigsaw puzzle, I was being framed." It's a great movie to watch at home and laugh your butt off with a group of friends — and now you can. According to the streaming data site FlixPatrol, "The Naked Gun" is currently the number #1 most popular movie on Paramount+, having dropped on the service just a few days ago on September 30.