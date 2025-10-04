5 K-Dramas To Watch If You Like Netflix's Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

The 2020 series "Mr. Queen" is currently as close as it gets in terms of a K-drama similar to "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty," but with its own twist. The show follows chef and playboy Jang Bong-hwan (Choi Jin-hyuk), who endures a near-death experience in the present day and regains his senses in the Joseon era. Possessing the body of Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye-sun), Bong-hwan tries to curry favor with the royal family through his retained cooking skills. As Bong-hwan searches for a way to return to his body and time period, he finds himself in the middle of deadly political intrigue.

The thing about "Mr. Queen" is that the 2020 series plays its premise largely for laughs, mixing fish-out-of-water gags with a gentle subversion of Korean historical dramas. There are raw emotional moments too, as with virtually all K-dramas, but the show keeps sight of the humor from its body-swapping concept. The historical trappings themselves are well-conceived, providing mysteries and twists to keep audiences hooked to see where the story goes next. A sort of "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty," by way of "Quantum Leap," "Mr. Queen" is one of the funniest K-dramas you need to watch next.