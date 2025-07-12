The Creator Of Netflix's Hit Action Series Weak Hero Already Has A New Must-Watch K-Drama Out

The second season of "Weak Hero" was easily one of 2025's most anticipated premieres when it comes to K-dramas or South Korean scripted television shows. Adapting the webtoon of the same name by Seopass and Kim Jin-seok, the show has been lauded internationally for its sharp writing, strong performances, and unflinching action set pieces. On top of that, the adaptation hails from creative director Han Jun-hee, a prolific filmmaker and screenwriter in South Korea's rapidly growing entertainment industry. But for those looking for something at the same level of quality as "Weak Hero," albeit completely tonally different, Han Jun-hee also created the popular K-drama "Tastefully Yours."

A romantic comedy set in the world of Seoul's restaurant scene, the story revolves around two very different restaurateurs in the South Korean capital. Protagonist Han Beom-woo (Kang Ha-neul) is an executive director for a major food conglomerate and runs a Michelin-starred restaurant in Seoul. Meanwhile, Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si) runs a small, unassuming restaurant in the rural community of Jeonju and is stubborn about her business. Before they know it, these two unlikely figures meet, overcome their different approaches to food, and eventually fall in love with each other.

Currently available to stream in Netflix's growing library of acclaimed K-dramas, "Tastefully Yours" is far from a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy and well worth checking out.