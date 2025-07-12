The Creator Of Netflix's Hit Action Series Weak Hero Already Has A New Must-Watch K-Drama Out
The second season of "Weak Hero" was easily one of 2025's most anticipated premieres when it comes to K-dramas or South Korean scripted television shows. Adapting the webtoon of the same name by Seopass and Kim Jin-seok, the show has been lauded internationally for its sharp writing, strong performances, and unflinching action set pieces. On top of that, the adaptation hails from creative director Han Jun-hee, a prolific filmmaker and screenwriter in South Korea's rapidly growing entertainment industry. But for those looking for something at the same level of quality as "Weak Hero," albeit completely tonally different, Han Jun-hee also created the popular K-drama "Tastefully Yours."
A romantic comedy set in the world of Seoul's restaurant scene, the story revolves around two very different restaurateurs in the South Korean capital. Protagonist Han Beom-woo (Kang Ha-neul) is an executive director for a major food conglomerate and runs a Michelin-starred restaurant in Seoul. Meanwhile, Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si) runs a small, unassuming restaurant in the rural community of Jeonju and is stubborn about her business. Before they know it, these two unlikely figures meet, overcome their different approaches to food, and eventually fall in love with each other.
Currently available to stream in Netflix's growing library of acclaimed K-dramas, "Tastefully Yours" is far from a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy and well worth checking out.
Why Weak Hero fans will love Tastefully Yours
At first glance, a romantic comedy and a hard-hitting action thriller may not seem like they have much in common, but there are shared sensibilities between the two shows. "Tastefully Yours," which premiered a month after the second season of "Weak Hero," not only boasts Han Jun-hee as its creator, but it also features "Weak Hero" co-director Park Dan-hee as its director. Yoo Su-bin, who played a memorably mischievous part in the first season of "Weak Hero," also has a major role in "Tastefully Yours," this time as a much friendlier character. These creative connections will certainly appeal to "Weak Hero" fans, but the real strength of "Tastefully Yours" lies in its storytelling.
While Han Beom-woo fills the Prince Charming position of this story, coming from a privileged background to fall in love with a working-class hero, he's introduced as an underhanded villain. Beom-woo's primary tactic is stealing proven recipes from restaurants like Yeon-joo's and using them for his own establishment, effectively running these smaller competitors out of business. Beom-woo's budding romance with Yeon-joo and rapport with her friends brings him to the light, but not without harsh reality checks along the way. "Tastefully Yours" is nowhere near as action-packed as "Weak Hero," but that heightened emotional complexity is far beyond the usual K-drama romantic comedy and right in Han Jun-hee's creative wheelhouse.
An instant hit poised to join the best romantic K-dramas on Netflix, "Tastefully Yours" comes from a strong creative pedigree that maintains their winning reputation while shifting genres.