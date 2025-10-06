10 Best Horror Movies Streaming For Free This Halloween

Horror movies can and should be enjoyed year-round, but they become a lot more prevalent and relevant as we head into October. Halloween season means horror film marathons, rewatches of creepy classics, and first-time views of future favorites. Film lovers of all kinds are living in generous times as our access to movies has never been easier and more plentiful. From physical media to a myriad of streaming options, movies are everywhere and just waiting to be enjoyed.

Most of those options cost money, though, so what's someone on a budget or simply wary of spending money on a new-to-them movie supposed to do? Well, if you're not adverse to the occasional ad, the answer is so-called freemium streamers that offer film libraries without the need of rental/purchase fees or subscriptions. Several seem to come and go each year, but there are some mainstays that haven proven themselves and their business models to become destinations looking for free entertainment.

The heavy hitter in this arena is Tubi and its abundance of movies from every genre, but other ad-supported streamers like Fandango at Home, Plex, and Pluto TV also have a lot to offer. Film lovers with library cards — and that really should be all of you — can also enjoy the riches of the ad-free site Kanopy which features a deep library including many films from the Criterion Collection. Now keep reading for a look at the best horror movies available for free streaming this Halloween season.