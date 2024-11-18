James Gunn Didn't Mince Words About The 1986 Howard The Duck Movie

It's fair to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on the downslide ever since the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. The MCU's many, many fans haven't seemed as excited about the many installments to have come out since, with some of them even becoming huge flops at the box office (although one of those failures, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," miraculously managed to turn a tiny profit). Even the commercial hits — like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" — have tended to be nostalgic victory laps rather than new, exciting beginnings. From 2008 until 2019, however, Marvel stood astride the pop landscape like a mighty colossus, with essayists and cinephiles carefully examining the history of Marvel movies and why they came to ascend in the late 2000s.

Among the recent successes was James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," a very long, very weepy farewell to the eponymous characters. Gunn became one of the guiding voices in the MCU after the first "Guardians" film became a hit in 2014, and his movie did something very unlikely: it dug up some relatively obscure and strange Marvel characters and somehow made a mass audience care about them. The success of "Guardians" was proof that Marvel could, at least at the time, do no wrong. At the end of "Guardians," Gunn even included a cameo from Howard the Duck (Seth Green) a comedy character from the 1970s.

When Gunn included Howard the Duck in "Guardians," audiences unexpectedly cheered, happy to see the character. It was an odd response, however, as the last time Howard graced movie screens, it was received incredibly poorly. Indeed, for many years, Willard Huyck's 1986 film "Howard the Duck" was held up as an ur-example of terrible Hollywood flops.

And, what's more, Gunn hates it. In 2017, the filmmaker spoke with Yahoo! News and admitted his utter loathing for the movie.