Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Produced This Forgotten Kristen Stewart Thriller On Prime Video

"Seberg" currently holds a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which obviously wasn't what anyone involved with the film was hoping for. At the very least, critics were impressed with Kristen Stewart's performance in the lead role. Richard Roeper wrote in his Chicago Sun-Times review that the actress did "fierce work as the radicalized '60s actress" but that "the biopic too often wanders elsewhere." Clarisse Loughrey of the Independent felt that, by the end of the film Jean Seberg had been "edged out of her own biopic," while the Los Angeles Times' Robert Abele praised Stewart for being "enough of a force to give Seberg's darkest moments their due," even while the "superficial soup that is the movie" failed to live up to that central performance.

It's hardly worth noting the box office performance of a movie with a limited, awards-qualifying release, but the $655,178 it grossed wasn't anything to write home about either. Still, the film had its fans, with Jeannette Catsoulis of the New York Times describing it as a "flawed and fascinating film about fame and martyrdom" and David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter writing, "Stewart keeps you glued throughout, giving a coolly compelling performance that becomes steadily more poignant as the subject unravels."

Exactly what Ritchson's involvement as producer was remains unclear, but it is interesting to see this credit in his diverse filmography. Shortly after "Seberg" debuted, the actor branched out into directing with his 2021 thriller "Dark Web Cicada 3301," which he also produced, co-wrote, and appeared in. His directorial debut is a must-watch for "Reacher" fans, though those same fans might not be all that taken by "Seberg," even while Ritchson himself seemed proud of the film. In January 2020, the actor promoted the biopic on his Instagram, celebrating the UK opening of the movie "about actress Jean Seberg and the torment she endured at the hands of the FBI in the 1960s."