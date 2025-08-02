Reacher Fans Need To Watch Alan Ritchson's Forgotten Directorial Debut

"Dark Web: Cicada 3301" is an action-comedy thriller that marked Alan Ritchson's directorial debut. The actor wrote the movie himself before bringing in Joshua Montcalm to tighten up the script. As he once told TooFab, "I had a version of the script, it wasn't very good. I called my buddy [Montcalm] who's a much better writer than I am, and he brought all of that to life, like the best parts of the script, he brought it to life." According to Ritchson, it was Montcalm that inspired the mashup of genres that eventually characterized "Dark Web," with the actor adding, "I want to blend all the genres and he opened up the world for me in a big way." But Ritchson didn't just co-write and direct the movie. He also appeared in a supporting role which saw him provide much of the film's comic relief.

The story is based upon the real life "Cicada 3301," the name used to refer to eight sets of puzzles that were posted online between 2012 and 2014. This mysterious online occurrence remains just as mysterious today. Nobody knows who was behind it or why beyond the stated intent, which was to recruit "intelligent individuals." Ritchson, however, thought he might provide his own back story.

"Dark Web" stars Jack Kesy (who fronted the lower-budget comic book movie "Hellboy: The Crooked Man") as Connor, a genius hacker who embarks on a journey to solve the Cicada puzzles, which in the movie take the form of an online treasure hunt. Connor, his art-expert friend Avi (Ron Funches), and the librarian Gwen (Ritchson's "Titans" costar Conor Leslie) travel the world to solve the clues while Ritchson's NSA agent Carver pursues them in a bid to take down the shady Cicada organization for himself. Though the movie was, as the trailer puts it, "inspired by the true phenomenon," it doesn't necessarily take that phenomenon too seriously. The story is recounted from Connor's point of view, and he often indulges wild flights of fancy, claiming that Agent Carver once led an operation in the wilderness dressed as a giant diaper-clad baby — and just in case you're wondering, yes, we do get to see this fantasy in-full.