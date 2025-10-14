How John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Really Felt About Keanu Reeves' Ballerina Appearance

Len Wiseman's 2025 actioner "Ballerina," which was marketed as "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," stars Ana de Armas as Eve Maccro, a super-capable assassin raised in a bizarre and ultra-violent assassins school. Because "Ballerina" takes place in the same continuity as the "John Wick" movies, its mythology is achingly complex and semi-incomprehensible. The "John Wick" films are set in a world where seemingly a quarter of the Earth's population belongs to one assassin's guild or another, all of which are constantly at war. It also operates by a byzantine system of chits, favors, and blood libels, with entire industries having sprung up to provide assassins with clothing, weapons, education, and lodgings.

The four "John Wick" movies that preceded "Ballerina" — all of them directed by stunt performer Chad Stahelski — laid out the franchise's assassin lore in excruciating detail, while also providing audiences with some of the most spectacular action filmmaking in many years. "Ballerina" itself is a spin-off film about the Ruska Roma, a Russian crime syndicate that uses a ballet school as its front. Eve Maccro is a young woman raised in the Ruska Roma, having learned to fight and murder with efficiency partly through the practice of ballet. Early in the film, Eve sees John Wick himself (Keanu Reeves) pass through the school, and they share a brief interaction. This scene overlaps with some of the events of "John Wick: Chapter 2."

That would have been enough to establish that, yes, John Wick was part of this world, but the "Ballerina" creatives took it several steps further near the end of the film. Indeed, the movie's climax has John showing up and engaging in a shootout with Eve, as well as a whole snowy village of Bad Guys. As a result, John ends up playing a major role in the film's third act.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski was frank about John Wick's inclusion in "Ballerina." The character, Stahelski admitted, wasn't a huge part of the film's early script drafts. Rather, his role was eventually expanded to firm up the movie's connection to the larger "John Wick" property.