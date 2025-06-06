Ballerina's Best Action Scene Is As Inventive As Anything In John Wick

In a departure from the relatively straightforward Keanu Reeves-led thrillers, "Ballerina" is broken up into almost episodic segments over an extended period of time. The first mission we see is Eve Macarro's debut in the field, tasked with protecting a young woman (played by actor Sooyoung Choi) from her own wealthy and powerful father. This brings the newly-unleashed recruit of the Ruska Roma to one of the most visually stunning locations in the entire franchise: a freezing nightclub practically carved right out of the ice. Combined with the complication of having to use rubber bullets, Eve is immediately faced with a challenge unlike any that John Wick ever had to face.

This was very much the point, as director Len Wiseman explained to /Film's Ben Pearson in a recent interview. "Say she had a gun in the club. It would feel like something we've seen before," according to Wiseman. Giving her a gun that only shoots rubber bullets certainly goes a long way towards upping the tension and stakes, putting our rookie protagonist on the defensive and resulting in a sequence where she dishes out punishment just as often as she has to take it. Compared to the relentless machine that Wick typically is, armed with bulletproof suits and a seemingly endless supply of weaponry, "Ballerina" quickly establishes how this character couldn't be more different from the legendary Baba Yaga.

That's not all the blockbuster has to offer, however. The flamethrower battle has been splashed all across the marketing, and for good reason. The movie gets a ton of mileage out of slow-motion shots of flames devouring everything (and everyone) in their path and, as it turns out, that was entirely practical. Wiseman went on to tell /Film about how the creative team arrived at this particular set piece: "One of the things that was really [important] is always striving to do something different, something that we haven't seen. So we've seen a flamethrower in an action movie here and there, but never as a gun battle, a close-quarters, indoors, just a gun battle with flamethrowers." If the "John Wick" movies have always felt like elemental forces of nature, "Ballerina" takes that quite literally. But even this exercise in excess pales in comparison to the best sequence in the entire feature.