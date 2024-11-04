Ballerina Footage Description: Ana De Armas Kills Dudes With Ice Skates And Homemade Flamethrowers

Ten years ago, the original "John Wick" gave a shot in the arm (not to mention several shots in other vulnerable places) to the mainstream action genre, taking the gritty, for-love-of-the-stunts spirit of DTV and VOD offerings and mashing that up with the star power of Keanu Reeves and the legacy of the 87eleven stunt team. Filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch brought their decades of experience as stuntmen and stunt coordinators to the movie, lending it a vibrant authenticity, while screenwriter Derek Kolstad's script took a grounded, very human character and plunged him into a world that increasingly gets stranger and more dangerous. "John Wick" is, in other words, a milestone movie, a game changer that set its own standard, and the three sequels that followed managed to keep that special quality of the first film alive and well.

Even though Mr. Wick, played by Reeves, seemingly met his demise at the conclusion of "John Wick: Chapter 4," the franchise that bears his name doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Of course, barring a miraculous resurrection or a radical new concept, John will not be returning to battle more baddies at this point. So, where is this franchise going to go? At a theater in Los Angeles last night, I joined other "Wick" fans in getting a glimpse of the answer to that question, when we got to see a sneak peek of the upcoming spin-off movie, "Ballerina" which included some never-before-seen footage.

The film is being promoted as "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," which implies that Lionsgate is hopeful that the movie is the beginning of a fully fledged Wickverse (to date, the only spin-off of the films is the ill-received limited series "The Continental," and it's not yet clear if that's going to remain in the franchise's canon). Directed by Len Wiseman and starring Ana de Armas (with an appearance by Reeves), "Ballerina" is teed up to be the make-or-break film regarding the larger "Wick" world, and from what I've seen so far — especially de Armas cooking dudes with ice skates and flamethrowers — it appears to have a real shot at expanding "John Wick" beyond the franchise's title character.