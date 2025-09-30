Apple TV+'s Sci-Fi Romance Movie With Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Becomes A Global Hit

Who says romance is dead? Okay, to be fair, that might actually be the case when it comes to most studio-backed romantic comedies these days. Despite recent hits such as Jennifer Lawrence's "No Hard Feelings" or the Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney film "Anyone But You," it doesn't seem like Hollywood has quite gotten the memo. This untapped demographic of moviegoers would love to head over to their nearest multiplex and spend a couple of hours swooning over some of the most beautiful people on Earth. Instead, we're left to take whatever we can get, which is where the streaming services come in. (And no, we're not talking about "Hot Frosty," for once.)

Did you know that "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots (who will next be seen in Kristen Stewart's "The Chronology of Water") teamed up for a sci-fi romance film that just released last week? Perhaps not, since Apple TV+ can be somewhat hit-or-miss when it comes to marketing its own originals. Sure, everyone knows that this is the home of Emmy darlings like "Severance," "Slow Horses," and "The Studio." But Apple didn't exactly fire up its marketing machine for what should've been grand, cinematic events — like the latest Spike Lee joint, "Highest 2 Lowest." Still, despite all these obstacles, audiences are nevertheless finding their way to the newest romance flick that's stirring up all sorts of discourse.

"All of You" (not to be confused with vaguely similar-sounding titles in the genre like "The Idea of You" or "It Ends With Us") just hit streaming and has already found its way to the top of the charts. According to third-party tracker FlixPatrol, Apple's latest ranked at the very top of the charts as of the time of publication, beating out the competition in almost every single country.