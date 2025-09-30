Apple TV+'s Sci-Fi Romance Movie With Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Becomes A Global Hit
Who says romance is dead? Okay, to be fair, that might actually be the case when it comes to most studio-backed romantic comedies these days. Despite recent hits such as Jennifer Lawrence's "No Hard Feelings" or the Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney film "Anyone But You," it doesn't seem like Hollywood has quite gotten the memo. This untapped demographic of moviegoers would love to head over to their nearest multiplex and spend a couple of hours swooning over some of the most beautiful people on Earth. Instead, we're left to take whatever we can get, which is where the streaming services come in. (And no, we're not talking about "Hot Frosty," for once.)
Did you know that "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots (who will next be seen in Kristen Stewart's "The Chronology of Water") teamed up for a sci-fi romance film that just released last week? Perhaps not, since Apple TV+ can be somewhat hit-or-miss when it comes to marketing its own originals. Sure, everyone knows that this is the home of Emmy darlings like "Severance," "Slow Horses," and "The Studio." But Apple didn't exactly fire up its marketing machine for what should've been grand, cinematic events — like the latest Spike Lee joint, "Highest 2 Lowest." Still, despite all these obstacles, audiences are nevertheless finding their way to the newest romance flick that's stirring up all sorts of discourse.
"All of You" (not to be confused with vaguely similar-sounding titles in the genre like "The Idea of You" or "It Ends With Us") just hit streaming and has already found its way to the top of the charts. According to third-party tracker FlixPatrol, Apple's latest ranked at the very top of the charts as of the time of publication, beating out the competition in almost every single country.
All of You is a critical success and (mostly) a hit with audiences
If I were in charge of a major streaming service and debuted a movie that critics and audiences both seemed to like, I'd probably be hanging banners from my wildly expensive high-rise apartment or dropping flyers on the streets. "All of You" would seem to fall under that rare category of a crowd-pleasing, critical hit ... even as it's inviting some passionate opinions on social media in recent days. The Apple TV+ film currently sits at a 76% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 75% audience score, indicating a general amount of positive reactions to a film with a bit of a zany premise.
Directed and co-written by William Bridges, "All of Us" stars Brett Goldstein (also a co-writer on the script) as Simon and Imogen Poots as Laura, two lifelong friends who decide to take a soulmate test — a futuristic piece of tech that purports to use science to figure out one's true love. Naturally, Laura finds herself matched with someone completely different named Lukas (Steven Cree) and ends up marrying him. For his part, Simon dates other women but continues to harbor secret feelings for Laura. It's a classic premise that sets the stage for a story full of sexual tension and emotionally-charged moments, taking an in-depth look at the roads not taken in life and the possibilities (and regrets) of the choices we make. One quick peek at social media reactions on X (formerly Twitter) reveal an ending that we won't spoil here, but it will likely leave viewers feeling a certain type of way.
For those who haven't yet had the chance to check it out, "All of Us" is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.