Highest 2 Lowest Review: Spike Lee & Denzel Washington Reunite For A Bumpy, Exciting Kurosawa Remake

One of the joys of movies is watching Denzel Washington act. While the concept of the movie star has changed drastically over the years, Washington remains one of the best of the best — a powerhouse performer with a screen presence that pulls us like a magnet. Washington has had many wonderful collaborators over the years (one of my personal favorites being the late, great Tony Scott), but arguably the best of his partnerships has been with Spike Lee. Lee, one of the best to ever do it, has helmed Washington in several memorable roles, and the last time they worked together was in 2006's crackerjack bank robbery flick "Inside Man" (the biggest box office hit of Lee's career).

Now, almost 20 years later, Washington and Lee are together again with "Highest 2 Lowest," a remake of Akira Kurosawa's masterful "High and Low" (itself inspired by the Ed McBain book "King's Ransom"). Washington and Lee reuniting is probably worth the price of admission alone, and sure enough, the two pros fall back into an electric rhythm, with Washington doing some of his best work, commanding the screen as he plays a once-great man wondering if his time has come and gone.

That's not to say "Highest 2 Lowest" is a home run, though. This is a bumpy ride, and the first half of the film is curiously off in an almost imperceptible away (although Howard Drossin's corny, distracting musical score certainly isn't doing it any favors). Despite his considerable talents, Lee hasn't had the best luck with remakes, and the first 40 or so minutes of "Highest 2 Lowest" had me a little worried, even though Washington is pretty great right out of the gate. Eventually, though, Lee starts to cut loose, creating something funny and exciting in the process.