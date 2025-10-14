Why Megan Fox Left The Transformers Franchise

Megan Fox's Mikaela Banes is the most underrated character from the first two live-action "Transformers" movies. As film critic Lindsay Ellis once pointed out, Mikaela is the only character in the first live-action "Transformers" movie with a proper arc, as well as the only one who goes on a clear-cut hero's journey. It's easy to forget that she's written with complexity, though, because the camera is leering at her the entire film. Her name is also suspiciously similar to that of director Michael Bay, although I'm still not sure what to make of that information.

Despite Mikaela's importance in 2007's "Transformers" and 2009's "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," her character was unceremoniously written out of Bay's third entry in the franchise, 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." She's never mentioned by any characters in the movie, nor is the film's lead, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), presented as particularly heartbroken to have her out of his life. It's an odd, jarring aspect of the movie and feels especially strange if you watch Bay's first three "Transformers" films back-to-back-back. How could the apparent love of Sam's life be gone with no explanation? It's like if Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3" started off with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) completely out of the picture.

As fans could've guessed, however, Mikaela's absence in "Dark of the Moon" was largely the result of some behind-the-scenes problems.