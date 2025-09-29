Why Peacemaker's Vigilante Is Nothing Like The DC Comics Character

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Busboy by day, bloodthirsty costumed adventurer by night, and always smiling despite having zero empathy, Adrian Chase/Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) is at home in the black comedy of HBO Max's "Peacemaker." But while Vigilante's costume is right out of the comics, the character inside that costume couldn't be more different.

Writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez created Adrian Chase during their run on "The New Teen Titans." He was a New York City district attorney, frustrated by a justice system full of loopholes, who gradually came to appreciate Robin and his Titan teammates. After "The New Teen Titans" #34, in which mobsters bomb Chase's apartment and kill his wife and children, he becomes the Vigilante.

DC Comics

This Vigilante is a stern and tragic character; less Deadpool, more "Death Wish." Marvel Comics has its own "Death Wish"-inspired superhero, Frank Castle/The Punisher, but aside from his backstory, Vigilante is really closer to Punisher's rival Daredevil. Like Matt Murdock, Adrian Chase is a lawyer who dispenses justice with his own hands. Whereas the Punisher is a fanatic who murders criminals, Vigilante tries to keep things nonlethal and often questions if his crusade is truly the most just path, comparable to how Daredevil wallows in Catholic guilt.

Wolfman had previously written "Daredevil," and his foreword for "Vigilante by Marv Wolfman" volume 1 revealed that his experience navigating Daredevil's guilt is what inspired "Vigilante." In "Daredevil" #127, a fight between Daredevil and superhero Torpedo destroys a Black family's house."The two heroes looked at (or in DD's case, sensed) the damage around them and realized that their thoughtless aggression had real world consequences," Wolfman wrote. "Vigilante" was his attempt to write a whole book around the thesis of that issue.