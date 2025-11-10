This Ryan Gosling Flop With 82% On Rotten Tomatoes Had A Big Impact On The Oscars

If you saw "The Fall Guy" when it came out in 2024, you're unfortunately in the minority. The movie, directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, failed to make a big splash at the box office. What it did do, though, is helped change the Academy Awards.

In April 2025, the Academy made a surprising announcement: A competitive category will be added to future ceremonies that honors stunt coordinators. The Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design will officially become part of the Oscars in 2028, and films released in 2027 will be considered for nominations. This is, it should go without saying, a huge deal for film nerds and action movie fans, especially in an era with stunt-heavy movies like "John Wick" that beautifully highlight stunt coordinators, actors, and designers. Unfortunately for "The Fall Guy," which hopefully would have been a contender, it's too late for that movie to win an Oscar, but the hope is that it'll inspire other movies to go all-in on their stunts and vie for the new award. (Also, not for nothing, "The Fall Guy" drew largely positive reviews from critics, including one from /Film's own Jacob Hall.)

Leitch and his wife and producing partner Kelly McCormick spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after the success of the Bob Odenkirk action vehicle "Nobody 2," which their company produced, and discussed the Academy's big change, making it clear that they think "The Fall Guy" helped bring awareness to great stunt workers. "It did change the conversation," Leitch clarified. "It was Kelly's idea to lobby the guilds to change the name from stunt coordinator to stunt designer on the contracts, and now you have the option to do that. It really crystallized in the Academy's mind, this is a craft, not unlike production design or costume design. It's action design. It's stunt design. The advocacy of ['Fall Guy' stars] Emily and Ryan all helped."

Sure, "The Fall Guy" didn't reach any great heights at the box office, but it helped set the stage for a brand new Oscar. And it's the perfect movie to do so, because it's a love letter to the stunt community.