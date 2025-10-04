Friends Star Matthew Perry's First Major Role Was In A Failed Fox Sitcom

The pre-"Friends" years were rough for the stars of that beloved sitcom, with every single one of the cast struggling their way through bit parts in films and failed sitcoms. Matthew Perry was no exception. At one point he found himself starring in a Fox sitcom that started life as "Second Chance" before transforming into "Boys Will Be Boys" and ultimately being canceled after neither iteration of the series proved successful.

After making his first on-screen appearance in TV drama "240-Robert," Perry went on to appear in a plethora of sitcoms throughout the 1980s, landing guest roles on "Charles in Charge" and "Silver Spoons" before eventually securing a recurring role on CBS sitcom "Sydney" in 1990. But there were plenty of failures along the way. Before "Friends," Perry starred in a sitcom that's impossible to watch today in the form of "Home Free," a single-season show that saw the actor portray a man who lives with his mother only for his sister to move back in and turn his life upside down. It wasn't a hit. Neither was "LAX 2194," a show for which Perry shot a pilot which almost caused him to miss out on playing Chandler in "Friends."

But "Second Chance" is a particularly odd entry in the actor's early career, mostly because it was two shows in one — neither of which were a hit. "Second Chance" was Perry's first starring role on a TV show and was created by David W. Duclon and Gary Menteer, the same duo behind the hugely popular "Punky Brewster" series. Their Matthew Perry-led sitcom was, however, nowhere near as popular. That is to say it was an outright failure despite being given a chance to overhaul its premise and being reintroduced after its first season with a whole new look.