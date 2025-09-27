Batman's DC Universe Movie Costume Faces One Challenge, According To James Gunn

David Corenswet's Kal-El is (justifiably) the star of James Gunn's nascent DC Universe right now, with the filmmaker's "Superman" embracing the Man of Steel's classic look, red trunks and all. And if you pay attention to fans' chatter online, many are wish-casting for a similarly classical Batman costume when he finally appears in the franchise.

Technically the DCU's Batman already cameoed in "Creature Commandos," but seen from a distance or in shadow; all we can tell is he's got a cape and cowl. On the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast, Gunn was asked, "Will we ever get a blue-gray Batman?" After laughing, Gunn noted how no matter which direction he takes for Batman, someone is going to be unsatisfied.

"There's a religious aspect to so much of this stuff that's very uncomfortable, because — 'Should Batman have white eyes,' that's a big conversation ... should his utility belt be yellow, should he have the yellow crest around the bat, all of that sort of stuff. And none of those things are what's most important to me. What matters is the character [and] the story."

The persistent wishing for the blue Batman suit reads, to me, as a desire to see something new. Most live-action Batman costumes have been pure black. I appreciate how Ben Affleck's Batman suits used the comic coloring (mostly gray, but with black highlights). But I'm sure other Bat-fans out there prefer the sleek black (and yellow belt) look of Michael Keaton and Christian Bale's Batmen.

Gunn has previously said he thinks rebooting Wonder Woman will be easier, because there haven't been nearly as many Wonder Woman adaptations as Batman ones. He added on his "2 Bears, 1 Cave" appearance, though, that DC Studios now has "a good story" for its Batman movie, "The Brave and the Bold."