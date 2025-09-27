Batman's DC Universe Movie Costume Faces One Challenge, According To James Gunn
David Corenswet's Kal-El is (justifiably) the star of James Gunn's nascent DC Universe right now, with the filmmaker's "Superman" embracing the Man of Steel's classic look, red trunks and all. And if you pay attention to fans' chatter online, many are wish-casting for a similarly classical Batman costume when he finally appears in the franchise.
Technically the DCU's Batman already cameoed in "Creature Commandos," but seen from a distance or in shadow; all we can tell is he's got a cape and cowl. On the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast, Gunn was asked, "Will we ever get a blue-gray Batman?" After laughing, Gunn noted how no matter which direction he takes for Batman, someone is going to be unsatisfied.
"There's a religious aspect to so much of this stuff that's very uncomfortable, because — 'Should Batman have white eyes,' that's a big conversation ... should his utility belt be yellow, should he have the yellow crest around the bat, all of that sort of stuff. And none of those things are what's most important to me. What matters is the character [and] the story."
The persistent wishing for the blue Batman suit reads, to me, as a desire to see something new. Most live-action Batman costumes have been pure black. I appreciate how Ben Affleck's Batman suits used the comic coloring (mostly gray, but with black highlights). But I'm sure other Bat-fans out there prefer the sleek black (and yellow belt) look of Michael Keaton and Christian Bale's Batmen.
Gunn has previously said he thinks rebooting Wonder Woman will be easier, because there haven't been nearly as many Wonder Woman adaptations as Batman ones. He added on his "2 Bears, 1 Cave" appearance, though, that DC Studios now has "a good story" for its Batman movie, "The Brave and the Bold."
Many DC fans want a blue-and-yellow Batman suit
If the DCU Batman is going to run alongside Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, he needs to stand out. In "The Batman," Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is a grim loner with a dark black batsuit; he's the grimiest Batman yet, one who smears his eyes with make-up as part of his mask. Corenswet's Superman may have claimed the punk rocker title, but Pattinson's Batman actually looks like one (specifically Kurt Cobain).
To contrast that, DC fans believe, the Gunn-verse Batman should be sunnier; the kind of Batman you could see being best friends with Superman, and who doesn't feel too dark or out of place for the zany DC Universe. Batman is going to have his literal son, Damian Wayne, beside him as Robin in "The Brave and the Bold." So, presumably, he will be more well-adjusted than Pattinson's Batman.
A brighter costume, with little black on it, would complement that characterization. Picture a Batman that looks like he was drawn by artists Neal Adams or Jim Aparo in the 1970s/'80s; blue cowl and cape, grey body suit, and yellow oval around the bat insignia on his chest.
In "The New Frontier" by Darwyn Cooke (which Gunn loves), Batman's costume represents a turning point for him. First Batman wears a black suit, then he realizes even innocent people are scared of him. "I set out to scare criminals, not children," he reasons, ultimately switching to a friendlier blue mask and cape.
It's worth noting, though, that the blue Batsuit stems from comics often using blue ink for shading black objects. Blue or black as a bat, the Grant Morrison-influenced Batman Gunn has promised should give Bat-movie fans something new.
"The Brave and the Bold" does not have a release date at this time.