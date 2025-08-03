The Batman's Co-Writer Fixed A Problem He Had With The Dark Knight For 20 Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Superheroes like Batman originate in comic books, where the only limits on their costumes are what the artist can imagine. A comic's pencillers, inkers, and colorists control everything, from the costume's contours to the way the lighting of a panel brings out its colors — and all they need is pens and paper.

Costume designers in superhero movies have the same task but deal with hurdles artists never do. "Batman" comics always depict the hero with white eyelids on his mask, while the movies leave Batman's eyes exposed so the actor can properly emote in the mask. You've also got to account for comfort, which means making the Batman mask's eyeholes big enough that some skin around the eyeholes is exposed. When Adam West played Batman, there was no attempt to hide that. In 1989's "Batman," though, Michael Keaton wore black eye makeup to create a purer black look.

Bat-guyliner continued with later Batman actors from Christian Bale to Ben Affleck. But the makeup is meant to be non-diegetic. When Bruce Wayne would take off his cowl, the makeup disappeared... until 2022's "The Batman," in which Robert Pattinson's Batman is literally, in the world of the film, wearing black eye makeup under his cowl.

In a recent tweet, "The Batman" co-writer Mattson Tomlin confirmed this detail was his idea, one that director and co-writer Matt Reeves approved of. Giving Batman eye makeup was an idea Tomlin had been sitting on for years, inspired by his personal nitpick about previous "Batman" movies:

"When I was young I noticed that when Batman takes off his mask the eye makeup is gone and it broke the spell for me. I'd had an image in my head for 20 years of how crazy he would look with the makeup and when I pitched it to Matt he loved it."

Reeves' model for crafting his Bruce Wayne was Kurt Cobain (hence "The Batman" needle-dropping Nirvana's "Something in the Way"), and giving Batman eye makeup definitely makes him look like a grunge rock star. Speaking to Polygon, "The Batman" makeup designer Naomi Donne said the makeup on Pattinson's face was a mix of black pigment, pencil graphite, liquid paint, and eyeliner — a concoction designed to both stay on and look good. "We used this lightly sparkly pigment to give [the makeup] a bit of light, so that it reflected lights in the same way his Batsuit would've," explained Donne.

Seeing the black makeup under the Bat-cowl is a great detail, especially for this interpretation of Batman.