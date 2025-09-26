Why Marvel's New Wolverine Actor Liam McIntyre Looks So Familiar

McIntyre has a pretty impressive resume, having starred as Spartacus on the Starz series after the show's original Spartacus, Andy Whitfield, left the series to be treated for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. McIntyre also starred as the villain Mark Mardon, aka Weather Wizard, on the CW series "The Flash," has voiced numerous characters on shows like "Family Guy," "Star Wars Resistance," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and is the face model and voice actor for several video game characters, including Taron Malicos in "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and Capt. Anton Schaefer in "Star Trek Online."

Despite having played so many great characters, McIntyre hinted that Wolverine might be his greatest yet, saying:

"Fans out there know what Wolverine is who he is. My job is to try and find the essence of who Wolverine is, especially as he applies to our story. People hurt him. People take from him. People betray him. He still fights for people who can't fight for themselves. It's one of the greatest honors of my life. One of the biggest responsibilities I've ever had. And one of the coolest things I've ever got to do."

The actor isn't wrong when he says that fans really know who Wolverine is. The character first appeared in an issue of "The Incredible Hulk" in 1974 and has been a massive part of the Marvel comics lineup ever since. He was a mainstay of Fox's "X-Men" movie franchise, enjoying the spotlight in several solo movies, and fans have very specific expectations for any version of the cigar-chomping Canadian. Thankfully, with McIntyre's wealth of experience and his passion for the project, this seems like a great casting fit that could lead to one truly fantastic gaming experience.

"Marvel's Wolverine" is set to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles in fall 2026.