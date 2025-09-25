The Boys Fans Need To Watch A Chilling 2023 Horror Movie Burning Up The Netflix Charts

If you're a fan of "The Boys," then you're a fan of Antony Starr, the actor who portrays John Gillman, aka Homelander, on the long-running Amazon Prime Video series. More than any other actor or character, it's Homelander who's become the show's breakout star (pun intended), appearing as he does in numerous memes and other ephemera online. There's a good reason for that, of course, which is that Starr is so naturally magnetic as one of the most odious superheroes in fiction, you simply can't take your eyes off him. Starr's performance manages to keep the character watchable amongst the laundry list of horrible things Homelander does on the show. This isn't just a Walter White-style breaking bad character, either; while Homelander does his fair share of manipulating and abusing others, he commits sexual assault and even dates a literal Nazi, for crying out loud.

With such a reputation due to his performance as Homelander, one would assume that Starr appearing in a horror movie would be a natural fit. Sure enough, they'd be right, as Starr's sole horror movie to date, "Cobweb," is an underrated and overlooked gem that basically got buried when it was released in 2023. Rather, it was underrated and overlooked for the last couple of years, but that's now changed, as "Cobweb" is burning up the Netflix charts. It only makes sense, given how director Samuel Bodin gives the movie, set on and around Halloween night, a perfect spooky season vibe, something that would be catnip to Netflix viewers as we head into October anyway. Yet Starr's presence, along with co-star Lizzy Caplan, makes the movie that much more special and memorable, leading to its growing popularity online.