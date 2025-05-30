Why Homelander Actor Antony Starr Was Disappointed With The Boys Fans

Antony Starr was already known from his roles as Lucas Hood on the Cinemax crime show "Banshee" and Garrett Hawthorne on the CBS mystery drama "American Gothic" before he landed the part of twisted Superman expy Homelander on Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys." Still, for those who had missed his talents before, Starr's memorably twitchy turn as the sociopathic supe has certainly been enough to put him on the map.

Starr's Homelander has effectively transformed into a Donald Trump expy as the show has progressed, and "The Boys" makes absolutely no effort to hide this comparison as the dangerous character observes the world from New York City's Vought Tower while nurturing a cult of personality and harboring increasingly clear political aspirations. On the show, Homelander's power and undeniable charisma have managed to gaslight the public into thinking that he's the ultimate hero, and as Starr has found out to his chagrin, some fans have bought this angle as well. During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's "Awardist" Drama Actors Roundtable, Starr expressed his surprise and shock to find out that a segment of viewers seems to genuinely idolize his patently unheroic character: