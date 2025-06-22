The Boys Actor Antony Starr Channeled Homelander For This Chilling Horror Movie

Homelander (Antony Starr) is still alive and kickin' in "The Boys," and there's a good reason for that. No other Supe brings dangerous unpredictability to the table like Starr's Homelander, who can oscillate between extremes in the blink of an eye. Even when we're privy to the reason why he is the way he is, this situational empathy doesn't erase his idiosyncratic brand of evil. After all, Homelander's diabolical presence enlivens a show that thrives on irreverent shock value, where very few characters can go head to head against such an insecure, petulant force of ... nurture. Starr embodies this milk-drinking, laser-eyed Supe to perfection, introducing a ton of complexity to someone who could've been easily written off as a one-note monster.

But Homelander is not Starr's first rodeo as an antagonistic figure, as he played an ex-con masquerading as a small town sheriff in the severely underrated series, "Banshee." Although this troubled character, Lucas Hood, isn't as transparently evil as Homelander, it is difficult to pinpoint Hood's moral compass throughout the first few seasons of the show. As someone with a criminal past, Hood's sense of justice is flawed, which introduces delicious moral quandaries that perfectly complement the gritty, engrossing nature of the story. As for Starr's other roles over the years, everything from "Outrageous Fortune" to "Gutterbee" serves to highlight his incredible range and flexibility as a performer.

If you're looking for a more recent performance by the actor that leans into his ability to convey complex morality, then Samuel Bodin's "Cobweb" is your best bet. This 2023 horror is super under-the-radar, partly because it got a limited theatrical release and received middling reviews from critics. While "Cobweb" does reheat genre expectations and takes some unexpectedly bland turns, Starr's performance is easily a highlight in this unevenly frightening horror entry. Without further ado, let's talk about "Cobweb."