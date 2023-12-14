Cobweb Ending Explained: Beware What Crawls Inside The Walls

This article contains major spoilers for "Cobweb."

As anyone with arachnophobia can attest, there are few moments more horrible than looking up at the ceiling for the giant spider that was there only a moment ago, only to find nothing there. Well, except maybe the moment where the giant spider reappears on your pillow, a few inches away from your face. Samuel Bodin's 2023 horror film "Cobweb" preys on that kind of fear with a monster who is unseen for most of the movie's runtime, and who hides under on ceilings, under furniture, and inside the walls in the film's blood-soaked final act.

The fact that there even is a monster is hidden for much of the movie, which instead presents young Peter's (Woody Norman) parents, Carol (Lizzy Caplan) and Mark (Antony Starr), as human monsters who just might kill him and bury him in the pumpkin patch if he doesn't behave himself. It's smart casting: Caplan came to the film after starring as Annie Wilkes (the homicidal "number one fan" from Stephen King's "Misery") in "Castle Rock" season 2, and Starr is best known for playing the even-more-homicidal villain Homelander in "The Boys." For audience members who have seen them in those roles, both Caplan and Starr are plausible as horror antagonists. Carol has a jittery, desperate, neurotic energy tinged with her own unspoken fears, and Mark exudes a quiet menace that hints at barely-restrained violence.

Add a story about a missing girl in the neighborhood and a skeleton buried in the pumpkin patch, not to mention Carol and Mark imprisoning Peter in a hidden basement with its own hidden dungeon, and it's little wonder that he's frightened of them. A voice in the walls (Olivia Sussman) tells him she's his sister, trapped by their evil parents, who have dark plans for Peter as well. But all is not as it seems...