With Horror Unleashed, Universal Boldly Tries What Disney Failed To Do

The ongoing rivalry between Universal and Disney is the gift that keeps on giving for theme park fans. When Universal launches a Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Disney responds with a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. And then Universal responds with Epic Universe. And now Disney is currently prepping its next shot across the bow with massive changes to its Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.

In the meantime, Universal has opened up a new front in its ongoing war: Las Vegas, Nevada, with the new Horror Unleashed complex.

Horror Unleashed brings a slice of Universal's massively popular seasonal Halloween Horror Nights event to a location beyond the borders of its coastal parks, offering a year-round destination for horror buffs looking for a good scare (and plenty of Instagram possibilities). It's very good, and showcases much of what Universal is good at in the immersive experience space. Interestingly, it also represents Universal attempting an initiative that Disney tried and failed at back in the late 1990s and early 2000s — to bring theme park flavor to cities between the U.S. coasts and expand a powerful brand to other major cities and tourist destinations.

Hence, the question at this stage is a big one, and one without an answer just yet: Can Horror Unleashed accomplish now what DisneyQuest failed to pull off nearly 30 years ago?