Here's How Universal's Horror Unleashed Compares To Halloween Horror Nights

However, Horror Unleashed likely won't supplant Halloween Horror Nights in the eyes of fans, even if it does serve as a compelling companion piece. The reduced scope means you can finish the entire experience in a fairly brief amount of time, but that also means you never quite achieve the feeling of genuine accomplishment that comes from conquering Horror Nights. And while the mazes themselves are impressive — and none of them are outright duds — the best of them don't feel quite as ambitious, wild, or immersive as the horror experiences Universal creates in their theme parks. Perhaps Horror Unleashed is the victim of needing to be permanent, and can't swing for the fences on the same scale as its sister event.

Plus, you can probably imagine that Universal is counting the days until they can replace the "Exorcist: Believer" maze with something that isn't based on a sequel that made no money and that no one actually likes.

Unlike Halloween Horror Nights, which is a major driving motivation to actually visit Los Angeles or Orlando, I'm not sure Horror Unleashed is a reason in of itself to make the journey to Las Vegas. However, I do recommend Horror Unleashed to any scary movie fan (or haunted house fan or horror nerd) who is already visiting the city, especially those who are able to take their sweet time experiencing the space between mazes and make the most of the overall experience. But I imagine Universal knows that the appeal is regional and built to cater to folks already in the city for a larger vacation — another Horror Unleashed is already planned for Chicago, another city full of tourists looking for fun ways to fill their days.

Universal Horror Unleashed gets my recommendation, and any movie fan in Las Vegas for work or pleasure should keep it on their radar. At the very least, it's a reminder that Universal has spent a long time mastering the art of the haunted experience and they want to make sure you don't forget it, even when it's nowhere near Halloween.