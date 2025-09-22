Ralph Fiennes' President Snow Look Revealed In Hunger Games Prequel Set Photo

Throughout "The Hunger Games," Katniss Everdeen's first-person POV repeatedly tells us that President Snow is notorious for poisoning his enemies, but he also drinks the poison he uses, having built up immunity over years. He does, however, have bloody sores in his mouth that won't ever fully go away, and we see hints of both the poison and Snow's altered physical state in the book version of "Sunrise on the Reaping" (written, of course, by "Hunger Games" creator Suzanne Collins).

After staging a public reckoning during the opening parade featuring the tributes where Haymitch Abernathy's fellow District 12 player Louella McCoy is killed in a chariot crash, Haymitch bravely carries her body to Snow's balcony to force him to see it, angering the President. As a result, Haymitch is summoned to Snow's private quarters by Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee (who will be played by Jesse Plemons). As Haymitch narrates, the President is in quite a state at the time:

I don't recognize the voice at first because its smoothness has deteriorated into a raspy growl. I turn and see President Snow leaning against the doorway, wiping his brow with a hand-kerchief. Once again, I'm rattled by being in his presence. The power of his position. The record of his cruelty. Evil in the flesh. Was my crime really so great that it requires a personal meeting? Especially when, on closer observation, he's clearly unwell. Perspiring and breathless and white as a sheet. His regal bearing abandoned as he hunches over his gut. For once, despite his cosmetic treatments, he looks his fifty-eight years.

Collins is definitely giving us a hint about Snow's poisonous habits, but she also smartly makes sure to remind us that Snow has a personal connection (in a bad way) to District 12. After Snow asks Haymitch about the coal-mining district, the book reads as follows: "'I'd be surprised if anything much has changed there,' he continues. 'Nothing but coal dust and miners soaked in rotgut liquor from the Hob. Everybody just waiting to be subsumed by that ghastly wilderness.'" As Haymitch notes, he's ruffled by this knowledge: "His insult disturbs me less than his familiarity with District 12. Miners soaked in rotgut liquor from the Hob — that's us, all right. The worst of us, anyway."

I'll leave the rest of President Snow's evil acts in "Sunrise on the Reaping" a secret for now, although I will say that this book features one of the worst things I've ever seen in any "Hunger Games" project ... and it'll be horrifying and weirdly fascinating to see on the big screen. "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is set to release in theaters on November 20, 2026.