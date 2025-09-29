Michael Shanks' Stargate SG-1 Look Came From A Silly Studio Note

"Stargate SG-1" ran for an impressive 10 seasons from 1997 to 2007, and during that time the cast changed quite a bit. Ben Browder joined in the 9th season, playing Lieutenant Colonel Cameron Mitchell and while he remained with the show until its cancellation, it seems initial concerns about his similarity to long-standing star Michael Shanks prompted the latter to grow facial hair.

The Dr. Daniel Jackson actor spoke to GateWorld in 2005 and was asked directly about his season 9 beard, initially laughing when the subject was brought. He then went on to explain the necessity of his facial hair. "It was my idea," the actor said, adding that it was a way to differentiate him from Browder, who bore a passing resemblance to Shanks at the time. "They wanted, obviously, to have a little, at least initial difference between Ben [Browder] and I," said Shanks, who added that he thought the concern emerged from "sheer paranoia." He continued: "But there's so many different things with our fans about associating Ben and I as looking alike, which we look at each other and sort of roll our eyes a little bit."

Prior to playing Colonel Mitchell, Browder played wayward astronaut John Crichton on "Farscape" and caught the attention of the "SG-1" producers for his performance. Browder was almost cast as two different "Stargate Atlantis" characters before the producers finally found a home for him on "Stargate SG-1." After "SG-1" somehow dodged cancellation at the end of season 8 and bid farewell to Richard Dean Anderson's Colonel Jack O'Neill, Browder's character debuted in season 9 of the sci-fi series, taking over as commander of the SG-1 crew and remaining with the show until its 10th and final season, before returning as Mitchell in two "Stargate" movies. For whatever reason, the producers were concerned that his initial introduction may confuse fans and that prompted the team to start brainstorming ideas before Shanks suggested not shaving for a while