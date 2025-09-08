5 Essential Stargate SG-1 Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

"Stargate SG-1" has a peculiar history, even by sci-fi show standards. The series went through a lot during its 10-season tenure that spun from Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin's original 1994 movie "Stargate" and eventually found a robust identity that spawned spin-offs of its own. Making the show was a hassle, too. The production of "Stargate SG-1" could be a nightmare, and the military-minded show even had to make some changes thanks to the Air Force.

The effort paid off, though. "Stargate SG-1" is a show that I can heartily recommend to each and every fan of serialized sci-fi storytelling. However, it's also a lot to take in. With well over 200 episodes under its belt, the show is a major commitment even before taking the five-season, 100-episode "Stargate: Atlantis" and the late-game TV movies into account. As such, it's only natural if a potential fan wants to sample the goods before diving in. This article is specifically designed to help with that. With a tasting platter of these five must-see "Stargate SG-1" episodes, it's easy to determine whether the franchise has what it takes to keep you invested.

One note before we dive in, though: This list is meant to give the viewer the best possible idea of what "Stargate SG-1" is all about. As such, it's a collection of essential individual episodes rather than the absolute best ones. If you want to see more of the absolute best the show has to offer before committing to a full 10-season watch, you can complement this list with fine tales such as the high-stakes showdown with Anubis (David Palffy) in "Lost City" (the "Stargate SG-1 season 7 finale that was originally conceived as a movie), or another season 7 standout "Heroes" and its fun documentary premise.