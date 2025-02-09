Production On Stargate SG-1 Was A Nightmare On The First Day

Quite a few shows have been generated from successful movies over the years. Everything from Disney's "Aladdin" to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spawned TV versions of themselves. But few managed to do so as successfully as "Stargate SG-1," which lasted for 10 seasons across multiple networks from 1997 to 2007. It also generated several spin-offs, creating a full-blown franchise. For as successful as the show was, it had a somewhat rocky start.

In a 2024 interview with "Dial the Gate," director Mario Azzopardi reflected on making the very first episode of "Stargate SG-1," a made-for-TV movie titled "Children of the Gods" that was intended to kick off the series with a bang. Though successful in the end, getting the project to air was no easy task. "We were rained out of Vancouver," Azzopardi said, reflecting on the terrible weather that they faced on the first day of filming. Sets were broken, headaches were abundant, and delays resulted.

Because "Stargate" movie director Roland Emmerich didn't return for "SG-1," these issues became Azzopardi's to manage. "I remember once we finished the first day [it felt like] we were about one week behind schedule," director Azzopardi said with a laugh. Though he has a good attitude about it now, during filming, it was tough sledding. Azzopardi further explained that he arrived on set every day expecting a new batch of issues.