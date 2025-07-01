Stargate SG-1 Had To Make Some Major Changes Thanks To The Air Force

In SyFy's oral history of the "Stargate SG-1," executive producer Robert C. Cooper revealed changes that were made to a couple of episodes, demonstrating how the Air Force wasn't merely a supporter of the show and its depiction of the U.S. military, but involved enough to have creative input. The first major change came with the season 1 episode "There But for the Grace of God." In this early installment, Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks) finds himself in an alternate reality after touching a Quantum Mirror. In this new timeline, Samantha Carter is no longer an Air Force captain but a civilian scientist, while Jack O'Neill remains a Brigadier General — and the two are engaged.

Throughout "Stargate SG-1," there was a palpable tension between Carter and O'Neill, with fans expecting the two to get together at some point. The writers played on this expectation, too, most notably in season 4 episode "Divide and Conquer," wherein Jack admits that he cares about his colleague "a lot more than [he's] supposed to." There was even unproduced dialogue from season 1 that hinted at the pair's romantic status, but after 10 seasons of "SG-1," Sam and Jack never officially got together.

In "There But for the Grace of God," however, the writers could use their alternate timeline story to explore what a relationship between the two might look like. In order to make this happen, it seems they needed to make a big change to Carter's biography. Why? Because an Air Force brigadier entering into a relationship with a captain is prohibited within the service. According to Cooper, the Air Force was "pretty stuck" on not depicting such a relationship, and so he and the writers "ended up getting around it by having Carter be a civilian in the other reality." He continued:

"We thought the relationship was more important than the military designation and figured let's just not have Carter be a captain in that version. Those are the types of things where occasionally we would have to make some creative changes in order to accommodate the notes, but for the most part, having the affiliation and having their expertise and support in making our show look and feel more authentic was well worth it."

But this wasn't the only change spurred by an objection from the Air Force. Later in the show's run, the writers were yet again faced with either using their original idea and jeopardizing the series' relationship with the U.S. military or making an accommodation. They went with the latter.