Alan Ritchson Thinks Viewers Should Question This One Part Of Reacher's Character

"Reacher" has been a huge hit for Prime Video, with season 3's Rotten Tomatoes score proving to be as unstoppable as star Alan Ritchson himself. It's not hard to see why the show has done so well when it's essentially just a massive action hero rampaging around the United States hitting bad guys and bringing justice to the overlooked and downtrodden. But while the character might seem like a fairly simple action archetype, Ritchson, who's currently shooting "Reacher" season 4, doesn't necessarily see it that way.

In an interview with Cinelinx, Ritchson was asked whether Reacher is a good guy, and had a surprisingly nuanced answer. "Whether or not [Reacher]'s the good guy or bad guy is not so black and white," he said. "It's too complex to say that. In whose eyes are we talking about? In the eyes of the law, I think he's a bad guy; he's got his own set of rules." Indeed, Jack Reacher has never been one to follow the law, offing bad guys left and right without a care across three seasons of the popular streaming series. But in his eyes, it's all part of an unquestionably moral mission.

As Ritchson went on to say, "I think [Reacher] would say he's doing the right thing whenever he's doing it, but there may be a high body count attached to that." That's certainly the case in every season so far, with Ritchson's ex-military policeman killing off dozens of faceless thugs. But often, these kills skirt the line between necessary and questionable. In season 3, there's a particularly egregious example where Reacher kills an associate of Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) named Angel Doll (Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz) for asking too many questions and almost blowing his cover. But at the point Reacher brutally kills the poor guy, he hasn't really done anything that can reasonably justify Reacher's actions. The fact that he kills him by slamming his head onto a receipt spike before manhandling his body and stuffing it under a desk just makes the whole thing worse. As such, it's not always clear just how good a guy Reacher actually is. As far as Ritchson is concerned, that's all part of the show's allure. "It's debatable. If it's hard for us to answer that question, I think we're doing something right."