The Batman Director Matt Reeves Casts Doubt On A Third DC Movie With Robert Pattinson
Matt Reeves' gritty, noir-flavored "The Batman" gave us a complex and ambitious take on the Caped Crusader, igniting hope for a competent sequel in the near future. Calling "The Batman Part II" highly anticipated would be an understatement, as the wait until 2027 — which is when the follow-up is set to finally be released — already feels marked with anxious excitement. The exact details about the story remain sparse, and Reeves (along with Warner Bros.) has taken extreme precautions to keep the screenplay under wraps, with lead Robert Pattinson only being able to access the script with a code. These measures are justified, as nothing is more cumbersome than dealing with a leaked script centered on a beloved superhero character who is constantly subjected to shifting audience expectations and standards.
With "Part II" being a certainty, it is natural to raise questions about a potential third movie and whether Pattinson and Reeves will be returning for the film. Per Reeves' interview with Josh Horowitz, the director isn't too sure about a third "Batman" flick, even though his original plan was to explore the titular character's arc over the course of three films:
"The first story is so much about The Batman, and so I always wanted in the movies to make sure that, let's say, we get to make three, and I have no idea [if we will get to make 'The Batman 3']; but if we get to make three, I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character."
Now, this doesn't completely write off hopes for the third movie, as Reeves and co. might just not be sure whether "The Batman Part III" will be officially greenlit (a decision that rests on a plethora of practical factors, including the box office performance of "The Batman Part II"). We must also consider the fact that Reeves might be hesitant to reveal too much at the moment, so as to keep us in the dark about how his new film will end and whether it warrants a sequel at all. "The Batman" ended on an undeniably fragile yet tender note of hope, but it kept the door open for a more nuanced, spirited exploration of the Batman mythos in the much-awaited "Part II." Whether "Part II" will do the same or end things on a conclusive note is something only time will tell.
A third Batman movie might depend on how Part II evolves Batman as a character
In "The Batman," Pattinson's Caped Crusader has just begun donning his cowl, and the primary emotion he's focused on channeling is revenge-fueled rage. The streets of Gotham are as dangerously chaotic as ever, but Batman's silhouette alone evokes fear, as he is perceived as a bloodthirsty menace who doesn't hesitate to beat bad guys into a pulp. This version of Batman fights dirty, but he's far from being a hardened vigilante devoid of sentimentality — if anything, he feels too much, his pent-up contempt for corruption mixing with self-effacing ennui.
But Bruce/Batman undergoes a shift by the end of the film, as he understands the power in being a symbol of hope instead of fear. "Part II" might explore this transformation, mapping a shift in his vigilantism, which will presumably be reflected in the way he fights and deals with the crises in Gotham head-on.
While "The Penguin" has set certain events in motion, we now know that crime boss Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) won't be threatening to upend the status quo in "The Batman Part II," at least not onscreen. Fortunately, there are plenty of other DC Comics villains for the sequel to choose from, any of whom could weaponize Batman's recent psychological shift to heighten the stakes or introduce new rules to the game. Still, as we wait to learn who the Caped Crusader and Gotham will be going up against this time around, Reeves' insistence on centering Batman's psyche is an intriguing factor to consider.
Perhaps "Part II" will further explore the crime-fighter's legendary sleuthing instincts and/or how his Bruce Wayne persona evolves in the face of a Gotham City that's in desperate need of hope. Ideally, these thematic threads will also be substantial enough in the sequel to warrant a "Part III," with Reeves and Pattinson being enthused enough to see things through to the end.
"The Batman Part II" will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.