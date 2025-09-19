The Batman Director Matt Reeves Casts Doubt On A Third DC Movie With Robert Pattinson

Matt Reeves' gritty, noir-flavored "The Batman" gave us a complex and ambitious take on the Caped Crusader, igniting hope for a competent sequel in the near future. Calling "The Batman Part II" highly anticipated would be an understatement, as the wait until 2027 — which is when the follow-up is set to finally be released — already feels marked with anxious excitement. The exact details about the story remain sparse, and Reeves (along with Warner Bros.) has taken extreme precautions to keep the screenplay under wraps, with lead Robert Pattinson only being able to access the script with a code. These measures are justified, as nothing is more cumbersome than dealing with a leaked script centered on a beloved superhero character who is constantly subjected to shifting audience expectations and standards.

With "Part II" being a certainty, it is natural to raise questions about a potential third movie and whether Pattinson and Reeves will be returning for the film. Per Reeves' interview with Josh Horowitz, the director isn't too sure about a third "Batman" flick, even though his original plan was to explore the titular character's arc over the course of three films:

"The first story is so much about The Batman, and so I always wanted in the movies to make sure that, let's say, we get to make three, and I have no idea [if we will get to make 'The Batman 3']; but if we get to make three, I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character."

Now, this doesn't completely write off hopes for the third movie, as Reeves and co. might just not be sure whether "The Batman Part III" will be officially greenlit (a decision that rests on a plethora of practical factors, including the box office performance of "The Batman Part II"). We must also consider the fact that Reeves might be hesitant to reveal too much at the moment, so as to keep us in the dark about how his new film will end and whether it warrants a sequel at all. "The Batman" ended on an undeniably fragile yet tender note of hope, but it kept the door open for a more nuanced, spirited exploration of the Batman mythos in the much-awaited "Part II." Whether "Part II" will do the same or end things on a conclusive note is something only time will tell.