Stephen King's Alien: Earth Review Highlights The Sci-Fi Show's Best Aspect

Although not all of us here at /Film have enjoyed the new FX series "Alien: Earth" (read Chris Evangelista's critical review here), the show has received one particularly big endorsement from a beloved voice in the horror genre. Stephen King, an author who's written quite a few scary alien stories of his own, posted some praise for the series on Threads.

"I think ALIEN EARTH might be my favorite," King wrote. "The SFX are amazing (not to mention gross), and the dialogue is sharp. The real monsters appear to be the 5 corporations that have carved up the planet."

It checks out that King loves "Alien: Earth" so much, as he does belong to the demographic that has (perhaps surprisingly) turned to be one of the show's biggest warriors: baby boomers. As the viewing data from the series' premiere has made clear, the show's viewership among "baby boomer households (ages 65-74)" reached 1.8 million, "over-indexing by 8% over other demo groups."

A big part of this seems to be nostalgia for the previous "Alien" movies, the first of which was released in theaters when King was just 32. Some younger viewers may have felt they had a lot of catching up to do before starting "Alien: Earth," whereas the older viewers have been casually keeping up with this franchise for most of their adult lives.