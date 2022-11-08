Here's What It Was Like For Paul Reiser To Be Cast In James Cameron's Aliens

Before Paul Reiser met with James Cameron for the role of Burke in "Aliens," he had to find a proper pair of pants.

Reiser was no babe in the Hollywood woods when Cameron came calling in the mid-1980s. He'd earned raves for his portrayal of the menschy Modell in "Diner," and stole a scene from Eddie Murphy as Detective Jeffrey Friedman in "Beverly Hills Cop" ("This is not my locker!"). He was also one of the most promising young stand-up comics in a loaded class that included Jerry Seinfeld, Sam Kinison, and Roseanne Barr.

And yet, because he was moving into his first house with his then-girlfriend Paula Ravets, he was sans appropriate pants for a big-time Hollywood meeting. Spoiler: he rifled through the moving truck, found pants, and took the meeting. This led to him reading the script, which led to him realizing he was about to be a part of something monumental.