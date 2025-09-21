Him Uses Horror To Confront The Biggest Problem In Sports

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Him."

It isn't every day that we get a sports-themed horror movie, particularly one with producer Jordan Peele's name slapped all over the marketing. Naturally, there's been no shortage of interest surrounding "Him," mostly regarding how co-writer/director Justin Tipping would take the all-too-familiar idea of toxic football culture and turn it into an original horror story about one up-and-coming athlete's willingness to sacrifice anything to make it to the big leagues. At the end of the day, that's more or less the movie we've received ... even if certain aspects are somewhat lacking, as /Film's Chris Evangelista detailed in his review. But one particularly fascinating aspect of this script has to do with the biggest issue (by far) facing sports in general.

"Him" isn't exactly a narrative that prioritizes silly things like "subtlety" or "restraint," and it doesn't take long to realize that it has a lot on its mind. But before the title card even pops up, the inciting action pretty much spells out the film's most pressing thematic concern. After young quarterback Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) grew up idolizing star football player Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), the time has finally come for him to take his biggest step yet to break into the professional level. (Interestingly, the words "National Football League" are never once mentioned or shown on-screen at any point ... likely for legal reasons, given the film's less-than-flattering portrayal of the sport.) But before he can even get his career off the ground, a deranged fan in an outrageous getup puts a dent into those plans — quite literally — with one swing of a hammer to Cam's head.

From there, "Him" takes an increasingly heightened and hallucinatory approach to Cam's journey to become the greatest of all time. But even amid the nightmarish and bizarre imagery that follows, one ongoing thread remains clear. In an environment where athletes are routinely treated as commodities and dehumanized, "Him" points the blame squarely at two main culprits: Team owners and fanbases alike.