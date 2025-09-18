The Real Reason Dave Bautista Turned Down Peacemaker Before John Cena

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Cena is one of the most accomplished wrestlers-turned-actors to ever do it. A big turning point for Cena came when he was cast as Peacemaker in director James Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad." That, in turn, led to a spin-off series, aptly titled "Peacemaker," which has since returned for a second season. But before the role was offered to Cena, another wrestler-turned-actor — in the form of Dave Bautista — was meant to play the part. So, why didn't he?

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the man known best for playing Drax in Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films addressed the situation while promoting his new movie, "Afterburn." As the story goes, Gunn wrote the role of Peacemaker with Bautista in mind, but the latter had to turn it down. As Bautista tells it, he was too busy filming Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" to say yes to his friend and frequent collaborator. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. He [Gunn] wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn't do it, because I was doing 'Army of the Dead.' And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out."

Bautista, for those not aware, was cast as the lead in 2021's "Army of the Dead," which was Snyder's first big movie after the "Justice League" debacle. There's something of an irony to that, as Snyder was also the guy who started the now-defunct DC Extended Universe with 2013's "Man of Steel." Since then, however, Gunn has become the co-head of DC Studios and launched the DC Universe, having just directed the first DCU movie, "Superman."

Gunn, for his part, similarly talked about Bautista turning down Peacemaker in a separate interview, explaining, "I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him and we offered him the role, but he was offered two other movies and we weren't paying him a lot, and so he had to go where the money was."