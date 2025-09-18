Steve Carell Tried To Play A Batman Villain Before His Exit From The Office

When Steve Carell left "The Office" in 2011, the show immediately struggled to maintain its high quality in the wake of losing the man who so memorably portrayed Michael Scott. The actor departed at the end of season 7, but by that point, he'd established himself as a bonafide movie star, having starred in the 2005's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" before making some of his biggest cinematic hits, from 2008's "Get Smart" to 2010's "Despicable Me." But during that time, it seems the actor also had ambitions to break away from comedy and family-friendly fare by playing Batman's most infamous rogue.

According to Vulture, Carell was rumored to be in the running for the part of The Joker in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" sequel "The Dark Knight." Though it was never confirmed that the actor was actually being considered for the role, back in 2005, Carell did tell Total Film magazine (via Digital Spy), "I would love to play the role. If it's either Sean Penn or me in line, then I want a showdown to prove which one of us is the better actor. We'd just have to oil up and wrestle for it." At the time, Paul Bettany, Mark Hamill and Lachy Hulme were all reportedly in consideration for the role that ultimately went to Heath Ledger. Whether Carell was being entirely serious when said he was interested remains unclear, but in the years since he left "The Office," he's taken every opportunity to demonstrate his dramatic chops in movies such as "Beautiful Boy" and "Foxcatcher," so it wouldn't be entirely unbelievable that he envisioned himself as being a part of Nolan's grounded Batman universe back in 2005.

Of course, at that time, Carell was still building his profile and would go on to star in multiple comedy hits before he branched out into more serious roles. Still, it is interesting to think about how his career, and "The Dark Knight," would have been different had he actually been cast as Nolan's Clown Prince of Crime.