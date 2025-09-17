Channing Tatum's Demon Slayer Role, Explained

Did you know that one of the biggest Hollywood actors around is currently credited on one of the biggest success stories of the 2025 box office? Channing Tatum certainly has a talent for lending his star power to some of the most popular blockbusters around, from the "Magic Mike" movies to the "Jump Street" franchise to, of course, his scene-stealing role as Gambit in "Deadpool & Wolverine." But even the ever-reliable superhero genre pales in comparison to what one anime saga has just pulled off. There's a reason why "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" came out of nowhere to rule the box office this month, proving that anime has plenty of untapped potential among North American moviegoers. Fans are able to watch the trilogy-starter in one of two formats — either subbed or dubbed, naturally. Those who opted for the latter option would've encountered a very familiar face voice.

It's true: Tatum has a very minor role in "Demon Slayer" as a character named Keizo. For some background, this minor supporting character is a kindhearted widower with a daughter named Koyuki. As a martial arts master and owner of a dojo, he's more than capable of taking care of himself and those closest to him in need of protection. But it's his close relationship with his only child that makes up the core of a heartfelt and quietly moving dynamic in the midst of this much larger story. Admittedly, this might seem like a bit of an odd choice for a name-brand talent known more for his physicality and screen presence (although, to be fair, Tatum has done voice work before on animated films like "The LEGO Movie"). As it turns out, however, he had an awfully good reason for wanting to join this particular project.

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with the actor, and he explained that he and his daughter Everly's love of the property helped draw him to this role. "We've been watching this for so long," he stated in reference to "Demon Slayer." The parallels between the real-life father and daughter and the fictional characters in "Demon Slayer" aren't exactly hard to miss, but it adds yet another layer to a narrative that audiences are clearly embracing.