Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Finally Fulfills A Promise About Demons

The following contains spoilers for "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle."

Anime is having a bit of a demon moment. There are several big and popular shows about demons, like "Jujutsu Kaizen," "Dan Da Dan," and — of course — "Demon Slayer" (not to mention the anime-inspired worldwide hit that is "KPop Demon Slayers"). All of these shows portray the violence and the cruelty of demons while also trying to give them some depth and sympathy, usually explaining how they became the way they are and giving them relatable flaws and traits. The problem with humanizing the murderous demons is that it is tricky to balance giving them enough sympathy that audiences care when they are defeated by the heroes, without having audiences sympathize so much that they forgive the demons' multiple atrocities.

This is a big part of "Demon Slayer," too. Based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge, the show follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who joins a legion of demon-killing soldiers in order to find a way to reverse his sister's condition (she was turned into a demon) and avenge their dead family.

Tanjiro has an unusual amount of empathy for the demons compared to his comrades, going as far as to cry whenever he kills a demon by chopping off their heads. The anime constantly tries to make the audience somewhat sympathetic toward the man-eating monsters by giving each demon a tragic backstory. However, as sad as these origin stories can be in isolation, "Demon Slayer" keeps failing at actually justifying or even connecting the sad backstories with the actions of the demons after they start murdering people. It doesn't matter how tragic a character's life used to be before turning into a demon; they still became murderous monsters that caused untold pain to others.

That changes in "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle," the first of three theatrical feature films that will serve as the end of the "Demon Slayer" story. "Infinity Castle" gives Akaza (the demon hated by fans for killing beloved character Rengoku) the most tragic backstory in the franchise yet — a backstory that finds the right balance between sympathy and accountability.