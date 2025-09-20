Foundation Fans Totally Missed This Detail About How The Mule Will Lose

The following post contains heavy spoilers for the entire third season of "Foundation."

"Foundation" season 3 changed things when it introduced The Mule, a conqueror with psychic abilities that can control the minds of the masses. This was different than the previous two seasons, where the villain was just the abstract enormity of the Galactic Empire. By bringing in The Mule, "Foundation" became more focused, with every storyline touching on the threat of this conqueror, even if only tangentially. We had a singular entity, a human who could be killed, as the antagonist, rather than a set of cloned emperors that can be replaced at the press of a button.

Because of this, the audience knows The Mule will eventually be defeated, if not by Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and the Foundation, then at least by the passage of time — a very big part of the show, given we've already jumped forward about 300 years since the start of the first season. Still, the problem is just how much damage The Mule can do, especially now that season 3 ended with the fall of the Fmpire and Foundation being essentially conquered by The Mule — who happened to be a very different person than we initially thought.

And yet, this is still "Foundation," a show full of bleak moments that nevertheless reveals some hope at the end of the suffering. In the season finale, amidst the death of some fan-favorite characters, the robot Demerzel gave us a subtle hint as to how The Mule will be defeated, and it's likely you missed its significance.

It has to do with Gaal's vision and Demerzel's interpretation of it. Earlier in the season, Demerzel was told about a vision of the future in which she would have offered a safe haven for the Second Foundation inside the imperial library at Trantor, but that also resulted in them being eventually discovered by The Mule and a fight breaking out. This created a paradox in Demerzel where she doesn't know if she will directly betray the Foundation and give them up or indirectly cause it by giving them that safe haven in the same place.

In the season finale, Demerzel makes a choice, and it is possibly the most significant thing we've seen her do all season, and the key to stopping The Mule.