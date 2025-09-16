One Of Robert Redford's Final Roles Was Also One Of His Best
Perhaps it's poetic that one of Robert Redford's final and most soulful performances is bound to end up as an answer in bar trivia for years and years to come. Any cinephile worth their salt knows that the legendary, late star originally announced his retirement from acting with "The Old Man & the Gun" ... even as his actual final role (in terms of release, at least) turned out to be a cameo in "Avengers: Endgame," of all movies. But there's a reason why most will end up remembering his quietly moving 2018 film, written and directed by David Lowery, as the one that sticks out the most and best encapsulates the actor's work in his later years. An elderly gentleman rogue who pulls off heist after heist in a fabulous '70s top hat, constantly getting by on charm and guile alone? It might as well have been the role he was always destined to play, and it's not a coincidence that it turned out to be one of the best parts he ever had in his prolific career.
It's only fitting that the larger-than-life actor, who died in his sleep at the age of 89, would boast a résumé as varied and diverse as he was. Redford will always represent a bastion of intrepid journalism and speaking truth to power among an older generation, many of whom would be inspired to actually work in the field as a result of classics like "All the President's Men." Others point to his directing output (primarily his brilliant debut feature "Ordinary People") and his passion for independent movies, the latter of which led to the creation of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival. Even younger moviegoers, who may only know him from his appearance as the villainous Alexander Pearce in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," were provided a gateway to his deeper filmography thanks to his willingness to join a billion-dollar franchise machine — one that needed his megawatt power more than he needed them.
But there's just something poignant, nostalgic, and even magical about how "The Old Man & the Gun" is the perfect synthesis of his big screen persona through the decades. The bittersweet crime caper already felt like a beautiful homage to the leading man upon its release. Now, after his passing, there's no doubt that it hits like a ton of bricks.
Robert Redford reminded us that he's a movie star -- at any age -- in The Old Man & the Gun
Until his death, Robert Redford stood as a one-man refutation against the so-called death of the movie star. The acting powerhouse came into his own at a time when the film industry almost literally revolved around productions made by and for movie stars, like light bending to the sheer gravitational force of a black hole. A contemporary with the likes of Paul Newman, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, and even Marlon Brando, Redford carved out as unique a niche as any we've ever seen. He was the everyman, the square-jawed hero at the heart of several political thrillers and dramas, the platonic ideal of an athlete who was "the best there ever was," and the cowboy gunslinger on the run from the law — all of which were equally convincing and instantly believable in the hands of Redford.
But it wasn't until "The Old Man & the Gun" that he taught us a much-needed lesson in the art of movie stardom. While most are forced to shuffle off the stage in the twilight of their careers, Redford refused to exit the limelight without one last reminder of everything he was capable of, even at the age of 82. Filmmaker David Lowery wisely came to Redford to play the role of Forrest Tucker, a career criminal renowned for pulling off bank robberies, impossible prison escapes, and stealing the hearts of many a suitor — all without even needing to draw his gun. The idea of zany octogenarians getting away with murder has been done before, often leaning into parody and humor, but Lowery's drama opts for a much more melancholy and introspective tone. Such a role (based on a real-life person, in fact) required a screen legend with enough presence to fill every frame with an almost mythic appeal ... while still exuding that boyish charm that made him such an unassuming soul.
More than anything else, "The Old Man & the Gun" is a tribute to its leading man, taking full advantage of his preternatural range. Who else could sell a folksy line as good-natured and slyly hilarious as, "You're doing a great job" while robbing a frightened bank teller — and actually seem like he means it? That was the magic of Robert Redford, folks.
The Old Man & the Gun is the perfect swan song to Robert Redford's unparalleled life
Movies simply were better with Robert Redford in them, a concept that "The Old Man & the Gun" understands in its very bones. Far from a one-man show, the film actually boasts an incredibly stacked cast of supporting stars around him: Sissy Spacek as Jewel, a good-natured widow who catches Tucker's eye and tempts him into leaving behind the only life he's ever known, Casey Affleck as the dogged Detective John Hunt hellbent on bringing the criminal to justice, Danny Glover as one of Tucker's accomplices from back in the day, and more. But it's a rare talent that can both elevate his costars and lift his own game to another level, feeding off their on-screen chemistry to deliver one last cinematic performance worthy of a curtain-raising swan song.
Look no further than the central relationship between Forrest Tucker and Jewel. It's obvious from the start that this is likely a doomed romance — a man who lives for the thrill of the chase and a lonely widow looking to settle down in the countryside isn't exactly a match made in heaven. But it's to the credit of both acclaimed performers that we get sucked into this fantasy as effortlessly as they are. An early meet-cute on the side of a highway while subtly evading police is one heck of an introduction, but it's the subsequent scene as Forrest and Jewel sit down for their first real "date" in a coffeeshop that stands out as one of the movie's most memorable moments. Even she can tell that the strange, beguiling man across from her is hiding something big about what he actually does for a living. But what follows is a tender flirtation rivaling that of many an actual rom-com, full of blushing banter and wry looks from two icons who've been there and done that.
By the end, Forrest has to make a fateful choice between Jewel and life he's always known. The final sequence plays out with equal parts wistfulness and grace. But it's Robert Redford's twinkling eye that makes the ending title card a succinct summary of his own life and career:
"Forrest Tucker robbed four more banks that day. When he was finally caught, the officers on the scene noted that as they arrested him ... he was smiling."