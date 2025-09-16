One Of Robert Redford's Final Roles Was Also One Of His Best

Perhaps it's poetic that one of Robert Redford's final and most soulful performances is bound to end up as an answer in bar trivia for years and years to come. Any cinephile worth their salt knows that the legendary, late star originally announced his retirement from acting with "The Old Man & the Gun" ... even as his actual final role (in terms of release, at least) turned out to be a cameo in "Avengers: Endgame," of all movies. But there's a reason why most will end up remembering his quietly moving 2018 film, written and directed by David Lowery, as the one that sticks out the most and best encapsulates the actor's work in his later years. An elderly gentleman rogue who pulls off heist after heist in a fabulous '70s top hat, constantly getting by on charm and guile alone? It might as well have been the role he was always destined to play, and it's not a coincidence that it turned out to be one of the best parts he ever had in his prolific career.

It's only fitting that the larger-than-life actor, who died in his sleep at the age of 89, would boast a résumé as varied and diverse as he was. Redford will always represent a bastion of intrepid journalism and speaking truth to power among an older generation, many of whom would be inspired to actually work in the field as a result of classics like "All the President's Men." Others point to his directing output (primarily his brilliant debut feature "Ordinary People") and his passion for independent movies, the latter of which led to the creation of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival. Even younger moviegoers, who may only know him from his appearance as the villainous Alexander Pearce in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," were provided a gateway to his deeper filmography thanks to his willingness to join a billion-dollar franchise machine — one that needed his megawatt power more than he needed them.

But there's just something poignant, nostalgic, and even magical about how "The Old Man & the Gun" is the perfect synthesis of his big screen persona through the decades. The bittersweet crime caper already felt like a beautiful homage to the leading man upon its release. Now, after his passing, there's no doubt that it hits like a ton of bricks.