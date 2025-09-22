We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With countless anime shows finding millions of fans worldwide, the Japanese-produced animation medium is at its most globally ubiquitous. But for every show like "One Piece" or "Dragon Ball" that boasts strong popularity and immediate recognition, there are scores of anime that are overlooked. Given the sheer breadth of anime releases across the history of the medium, this is understandable, but many shows deserve to be as celebrated as the best anime on Crunchyroll. Indeed, many of the shows listed here are also available to stream on Crunchyroll, giving subscribers no excuse to avoid watching them.

We've already covered the most underrated anime movies that fans need to see next, and now, it's television's turn. The shows included here certainly already have their fair share of fans, but they don't get anywhere as much as the widespread love as their more successful counterparts. With that in mind, it's never too late to rectify this oversight, with these shows still available to watch through various platforms outside of Japan.

Here are 15 underrated anime shows that you really need to watch and spread the word about.