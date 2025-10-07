The 15 Best Movie Spaceships Of All Time, Ranked

Space. The final frontier. Cinematically traversed by the coolest vehicles ever made. Movie spaceships, frankly, rule. They get into amazing situations, they make for awesome toys, and because they aren't actually real, they can look as cool or ridiculous as their creators want or need them to, reality be damned. The only limit is human imagination.

In real life, on our planet, spaceships are strictly limited in how far they can take humans, and are generally used mainly for exploration and science. On the big screen, some may prioritize exploration, but many also serve as conduits for planetary invasion, or fighters against such things. Some look silly to our eyes now, while others might be deceptively junky.

To make our best list, the rule is that they must have at least one distinct pilot (sorry Unicron; you're a robot, however awesomely voiced), and if they're based on anything pre-existing, have to have unique aspects in their onscreen iteration (alas, Peter Cushing's cinematic TARDIS, you're not different enough from the "Doctor Who" TV version in your day). They might carry heroes, villains, weird aliens, or anything and anybody in between, but by our calculations, these are the best movie spaceships of all time.