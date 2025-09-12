Henry Cavill's Highlander Reboot Gets Disappointing Production Update Due To Injury
Bad news for fans of the 1986 fantasy film "Highlander" who were hoping to see the upcoming reboot courtesy of "John Wick" creator Chad Stahelski sooner than later, as star Henry Cavill has reportedly been injured in training and filming is likely to be delayed until the first part of next year at the earliest. Variety confirmed that Cavill sustained an injury while training for the upcoming film, which will see him take on the role of the immortal warrior Connor MacLeod, played in the original by Christopher Lambert. There are quite a few movies and television adaptations within the "Highlander" franchise, but with action legend Stahelski at the helm, this has the potential to be the best one yet, so it's a real bummer that we'll likely have to wait even longer to see Cavill seemingly pull a sword out of nothingness.
Cavill has shown that he has the goods to carry a sword-and-sorcery story by previously playing Geralt of Rivia on the hit Netflix series "The Witcher," based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, so it's extremely unlikely that the production will recast the role. Besides, isn't the whole point of "Highlander" that there can "only be one"?
This updated Highlander should be worth the wait
In addition to Cavill, the "Highlander" reboot also stars Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, and Max Zhang, reuniting Cavill with his acting idol, Crowe. Crowe will be playing the role of Ramirez, MacLeod's mentor who was portrayed in the original film by Sean Connery. The original "Highlander" movie is a cult classic with some memorable moments that has the potential to make a truly great update because the story itself is kind of great (timeless Scottish warrior fighting in modern times? C'mon, that's fun).
While filming for the reboot was originally set for this autumn, Cavill's injury will likely push things back by at least a few months so he has time to heal and rehabilitate the injury before getting back into any kind of action scenes. That's a pretty huge blow to fans who have been waiting for the reboot for the many years it's been in development, but hey, a few extra months shouldn't hurt too much. In the meantime, fans of Cavill's will have plenty of upcoming projects to catch the actor in, including playing Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's "Enola Holmes 3" and starring in the action thriller "In the Grey." Here's hoping we get to see "Highlander" before we're all wearing clothes as dated as Ramirez and MacLeod.