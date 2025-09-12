Henry Cavill's Highlander Reboot Gets Disappointing Production Update Due To Injury

Bad news for fans of the 1986 fantasy film "Highlander" who were hoping to see the upcoming reboot courtesy of "John Wick" creator Chad Stahelski sooner than later, as star Henry Cavill has reportedly been injured in training and filming is likely to be delayed until the first part of next year at the earliest. Variety confirmed that Cavill sustained an injury while training for the upcoming film, which will see him take on the role of the immortal warrior Connor MacLeod, played in the original by Christopher Lambert. There are quite a few movies and television adaptations within the "Highlander" franchise, but with action legend Stahelski at the helm, this has the potential to be the best one yet, so it's a real bummer that we'll likely have to wait even longer to see Cavill seemingly pull a sword out of nothingness.

Cavill has shown that he has the goods to carry a sword-and-sorcery story by previously playing Geralt of Rivia on the hit Netflix series "The Witcher," based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, so it's extremely unlikely that the production will recast the role. Besides, isn't the whole point of "Highlander" that there can "only be one"?