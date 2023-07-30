Why Henry Cavill Rewrote This Emotional Scene From The Witcher

Immortality sucks. It's the one thing fantasy stories pretty much universally agree upon, and it's something Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" (played by Henry Cavill for the first three seasons) knows a fair deal about. Witchers themselves aren't immortal and many die on the job battling monsters long before old age gets them, but they can live an inordinately long time thanks to the alchemical process they're subjected to as part of their training. This procedure also renders them sterile, so the only family they can have are those of the found variety — and seeing as Witchers can outlive most beings in the show's setting, aka The Continent (save for mages and elves), they naturally tend to prefer a solitary lifestyle.

The Continent's a big place, though, so unless they really enjoy walking for days on end (even Frodo Baggins isn't that high on cardio), Witchers tend to need horses to make their way from village to village as they work the monster hunting gig economy. In Geralt's case, he always has his trusty steed, Roach, by his side ... and by that, I mean he always names his current horse Roach, a detail that comes straight out of Andrzej Sapkowski's original "Witcher" novels (as well as their video game adaptations).

As darkly comical as Geralt's horse-naming practice inherently is, there's more to it than that. It's hard enough having to say farewell to our pets in a single lifetime; when you live as long as a Witcher, you do what you can to make their passing a little less painful. No doubt, Cavill had a similar thought in mind when he asked to rewrite the scene where Roach dies (where a Roach dies, that is) in season 2, episode 6, "Dear Friend..."